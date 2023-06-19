Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

