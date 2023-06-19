Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

