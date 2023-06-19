Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

PAYX opened at $113.59 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.