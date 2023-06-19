Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 5,268 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.63 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
