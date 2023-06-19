Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $69.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

