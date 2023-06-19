Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 931 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.