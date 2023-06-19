Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %
GOOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
