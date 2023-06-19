Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

