Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.76.

NYSE:COF opened at $110.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

