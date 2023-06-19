Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

