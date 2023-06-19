Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

