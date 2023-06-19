Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXC opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

