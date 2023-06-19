Empirical Finance LLC Buys 212 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $216.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

