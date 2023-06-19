Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,820,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

