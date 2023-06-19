Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.04 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

