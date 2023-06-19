Empirical Finance LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average is $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

