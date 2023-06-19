Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

