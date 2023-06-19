Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

