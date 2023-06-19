Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $491.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $346.34 and a 1-year high of $497.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.06 and a 200 day moving average of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

