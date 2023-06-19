Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

