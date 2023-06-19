Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

