Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $13,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LH opened at $234.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

