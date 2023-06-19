Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $458.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

