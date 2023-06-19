Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $815.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $782.92 and a 200 day moving average of $723.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.