Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $437.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

