Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. The firm had revenue of C$558.75 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

ERF opened at C$19.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.21.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.28%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

