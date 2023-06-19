Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGIEY. UBS Group raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.