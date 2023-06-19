Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.01 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.