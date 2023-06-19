Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.85). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

