Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DaVita Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DaVita in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $97.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,411,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

