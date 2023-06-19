Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OVV opened at C$49.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.07. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.44. The firm has a market cap of C$13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

