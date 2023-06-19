Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kimball Electronics in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

KE opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $674.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

