ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

