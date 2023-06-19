ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.90 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

