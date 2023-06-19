ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 330 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSMT opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

