ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 637 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 479.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

