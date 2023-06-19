ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $431.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average of $336.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

