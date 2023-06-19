ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAS opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $86.50.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 325.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.