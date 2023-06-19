ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.1 %

WSM stock opened at $124.64 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.