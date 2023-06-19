ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $334.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.62. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $339.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.