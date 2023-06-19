ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 326 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

