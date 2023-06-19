ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 56 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $455.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.16 and a 200 day moving average of $417.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

