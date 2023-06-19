ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.74 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

