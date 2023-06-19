ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $70.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

