ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

