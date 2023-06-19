ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $393.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

