ETF Managers Group LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $69.22 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

