ETF Managers Group LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,142,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 708,824 shares of company stock worth $17,062,542. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
