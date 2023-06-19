ETF Managers Group LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.44.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.64. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

