ETF Managers Group LLC Has $536,000 Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

