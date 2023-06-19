ETF Managers Group LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

NYSE STE opened at $213.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 199.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

